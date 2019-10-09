Siddaramaiah dropped from Congress Working Committee, made Karnataka Leader of Opposition

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost his berth in the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Alongside this announcement came an one-line order from party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal that the party “appreciates the contributions of Mr. Siddaramaiah as member of Congress Working Committee”.

According to party insiders, growing complaints within the party’s Karnataka unit is the reason behind the unceremonious removal of Mr. Siddaramaiah from the CWC. Many in the State unit directly blame him for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government owing to his differences with JD(S).

PTI adds:

Mr. Siddaramaiah thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for showing “faith” in him and appointing him as Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly.

“I am grateful to Hon. @INCIndia President Smt.Sonia Gandhiji for appointing me as Leader of Opposition of Ktaka Assembly & Leader of CLP. I am honoured by her faith in me. All @INCKarnataka leaders will work to strengthen the party in &expose the failures of @BJP4Karnataka govt,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked Ms. Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi for having given him the opportunity to work as member of the CWC.

The party has made Ex-Minister S.R. Patil Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. The appointments come a day ahead of the winter session of the State Legislature from October 10.