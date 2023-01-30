Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar to start separate Praja Dhwani tours from February 3 in Karnataka

January 30, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Bengaluru

After jointly launching the Praja Dhwani campaign of the Congress ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will embark on separate bus yatras from February 3.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will go on a bus tour in north Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar will start his yatra in south Karnataka. On January 29, the KPCC released the list of party workers who will coordinate the tours of the two leaders at the Assembly seat level.

Amidst murmurs of differences between the two leaders, the Congress had launched Praja Dhwani yatra on January 11 from Belagavi, and had said that the two leaders will campaign separately later.

Drawing on his popularity in north Karnataka, former Chief Minister will launch his bus tour from Basavakalyan in Bidar district with a visit to Anubhava Mantapa and after garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara before addressing a public meeting.

The Kalyana Karnataka tour will include Assembly constituency level public meetings in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts between February 3 and 13.

Mr. Shivakumar will be undertaking his bus yatra between February 3 and 9. He will start his yatra in Mulbagilu after performing pooja at the famous Kurudumale Maha Ganapathi temple. He will cover Assembly constituencies in Kolar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Shivamogga districts.