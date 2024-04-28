Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar stage dharna against ‘meagre’ drought relief released by Centre to Karnataka

April 28, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar along with cabinet colleagues and Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha premises on Sunday, April 28, in protest against the ‘meagre’ amount released by the Centre as drought relief.

The Centre on April 28 released ₹3,454 crore as drought relief while the State had claimed losses totalling to ₹18,173 crore. This followed the Centre’s assurance to Supreme Court based on a petition filed by the Karnataka government seeking early release of drought relief. Though Karnataka had requested drought relief in October, the Centre had not released the relief forcing the State Government to knock on the doors of Supreme Court. While placards were held and slogans were raised, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre for the meagre amount released as drought relief and continued injustice meted out to the State by the Centre.

Relief as welfare, not alms

Stating that the drought relief was not alms sought by the State Government, the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the drought relief was for farmers’ welfare, and that their fight for higher compensation will continue before the court and the people.

“People are struggling to get work due to prevailing drought. The number of man days under NREGA has not been increased. We did not ask them for their money and we have asked money because State is in distress. We have not asked money for myself or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Centre has not respected the federal structure.”

“Karnataka sought drought relief in September. Since then, more than ₹50,000 crore losses have been reported. Amid all this, we have given ₹2,000 as initial drought relief (per farmer). Karnataka had to go to Supreme Court to get drought relief, that too a pittance. Only after the rap from the court, ₹3,000 crore has been given. It is not at all enough. Whom can we satisfy with this money? What is the use of paying us now when rains are expected?” said the Deputy Chief Minister, adding that the Centre has to pay compensation for losses since September too.

“Lives of people are better because of the four guarantees of the Congress. No one has cheated the State more than the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders,” he added.

