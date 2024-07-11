Siddaramaiah dismisses calls for his resignation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed calls for his resignation owning moral responsibility for the financial scam in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

He told presspersons that three agencies — the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate — were probing the irregularities and once the SIT submits its report action would be initiated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was dismissive of the call for his resignation, as he also held the Finance portfolio.

“There have been so many scams in banks. So shouldn’t Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman or Prime Minister Narendra Modi also resign,” Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked.

Incidentally, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda had sought Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation on moral grounds and asked him to come clean.

Refuting suggestions that ₹180 crore had been diverted from the treasury itself, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the funds were transferred to the respective departments where the misuse or alleged diversion might have taken place.

“Release of every tranche of funds does not need my signature and it goes directly to the departments,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said action would be taken after SIT ascertained or established where or how the alleged fraud took place. He also denied suggestions that the investigating agencies had either filed a preliminary or the final report. The release of the report was preceded by filing of chargesheet, the Chief Minister said.