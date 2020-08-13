Siddaramaiah discharged

Bengaluru

13 August 2020 16:31 IST

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday.

A media statement issued by Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said that he was admitted to Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road on August 4 for evaluation after he reported fever. The antigen test conducted for COVID-19 was found to be positive.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded very well to the treatment. We are delighted to state that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and following his clinical recovery, he is being discharged this evening in accordance with the guidelines,” Dr. Ballal said in a statement. At the time of discharge he was asymptomatic and all his vital parameters were stable.

He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines.