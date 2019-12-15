Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital

“There are no permanent foes or friends in politics,” former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in hospital for a heart-related procedure, said here on Sunday.

Thanking all those who wished him a speedy recovery ever since his hospitalisation, the former Chief Minister after being discharged from hospital said that the visit of some of his political opponents were based on “humaneness”. He said: “I thank all those who came to wish me. Several followers have performed puja for my good health and have brought me prasada. I thank all of them.”

His comments came in the light of many of his political opponents across parties visiting him after he underwent angioplasty procedure. Mr. Siddaramaiah had an angioplasty in 2000 and due to another block, he underwent a similar procedure now.

Several leaders with whom he had been exchanging bitter barbs in the past, including former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda who defeated the former Chief Minister in Chamundeshwari, Health Minister Sriramulu whom Mr. Siddaramaiah defeated in Badami, and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath now in BJP, visited him.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been at the receiving end from Mr. Siddaramaiah, and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who has often made uncharitable remarks against him, were among the first to visit the hospital.

Though Janata Dal (Secular) leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, with whom Mr. Siddaramaiah is seen to have bitter rivalry, wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter, they did not visit the hospital.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “I’m totally fit now. I’m a healthy person and can continue to work like before. I will take rest for a week and it is important for me to be healthy now.” He refused to comment on politics.