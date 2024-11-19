Siddaramaiah disapproved allotment of compensatory sites to his wife when he was CM, says ex-MUDA Chairman

Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman D. Dhruvakumar on Tuesday disclosed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not approve of a proposal by the MUDA to allot compensatory sites to his wife Parvathi during his earlier tenure.

Mr. Dhruvakumar, who is also among the persons summoned by the Lokayukta police for questioning in the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, told reporters that the issue of allotment of compensatory sites to Ms. Parvathi came up during his tenure as MUDA Chairman.

Mr. Dhruvakumar, who took charge as MUDA Chairman in December 2016 and remained at the helm till the Assembly elections in May 2018, said he met Mr. Siddaramaiah after the MUDA Board meeting took a decision to allot compensatory sites to his wife for the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on which the authority had developed a layout. “But, Mr. Siddaramaiah rejected the proposal and said he does not want the sites to be allotted as he was the Chief Minister. So, the proposal was dropped,” he said.

Later, he demitted office, Mr. Dhruvakumar said while adding that he was not aware of the developments post the conclusion of his term.

To a question, Mr. Dhruvakumar said no sites were allotted by the MUDA under the 50:50 ratio scheme during his tenure.

In view of the high demand for sites when he was the MUDA Chairman, Mr. Dhruvakumar said the authority had approached farmers for joint development under 50:50 ratio scheme but the farmers were not interested even when the MUDA offered them ₹5 lakh per acre before starting the development.

Mr. Dhruvakumar said he had been summoned by the Lokayukta police for questioning on Wednesday. As he was scheduled to be present in the court in connection with a different case on Wednesday, he had submitted an application before the Lokayukta police to allot him an alternative date. The Lokayukta has accepted his application and informed him that he will be given a fresh date.

