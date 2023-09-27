Siddaramaiah directs officials to ensure water supply, prevent distress migration

September 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials in Chamarajanagar to ensure there was no drinking water scarcity in the district owing to poor rain besides implementing MGNREGA to prevent distress migration.

Speaking at the development review meeting in the town on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the officials and the lower staff should take all measures to provide drinking water and give no scope for public complaints. He said there is no dearth of funds to take up measures to shore up drinking water.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officers of the zilla panchayat were instructed to provide at least 150 days of employment to the rural folks under MGNREGA and ensure that there was no distress migration. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that MGNREGA should be implemented in villages bordering the State.

The Chief Minister said there was a possibility of power shortage due to monsoon failure and this could also simulate demand and CESC officials should take steps to ensure that there was no power shortage. The attention of the officials were also drawn to the possible fodder shortage that could affect livestock in rural areas and the CM directed them to take all possible mitigatory measures. As the region could face fodder scarcity the local authorities should take steps to prevent the transport of fodder to neighbouring States, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

In view of the drought and to overcome financial emergency, the farmers could come under the clutches of private money lenders and be subjected to coercion for repayment. He directed the officials to prevent money lenders from resorting to such coercive measures.

The Agricultural Department officials were instructed to make all provisions to farmers including seeds, fertilizers etc. to enable them to take up alternative crops. Mr. Siddaramaiah also cautioned the officials of all departments that they would be subjected to disciplinary action in case there were complaints from the public.

At the beginning of the review meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed his ire that 1.25 lakh ration cardholders were yet to receive cash in lieu of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. “Though you had three months to rectify the errors and to implement the government programme, it has not yet been effectively done’,” he said and directed the officials to take all steps to rectify the lacunae and implement the government programmes.

The Chief Minister also referred to the farmers demand for three-phase power supply for eight hours during day time as the forest cover in the district was high and asked the officials to study their demand.

Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, officials from Chamarajanagar district administration and zilla panchayat were present.

