Siddaramaiah denies ‘lock-up’ death of man in Davangere

Published - May 25, 2024 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied that the death of a youth, who had been taken for questioning by the police in Davangere, was a “lock-up” death.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that the deceased youth was suffering from epilepsy. “He was suffering from fits and was taken to hospital, but he died,” he said.

However, he found fault with the police for keeping the man in the station without registering an FIR. “He should have been sent back after questioning. He could not have been kept in the police station without registering an FIR. So, the police are at fault,” he said while adding that the Inspector and the Deputy Superintendent of Police had been suspended.

He said it was not a case of “custodial death”, but the matter was under investigation.

It may be mentioned here that a man named Adil, who had been detained by the Channagiri Town police in Davangere, died in the wee hours of Saturday, triggering unrest in the area with a mob vandalising the police station.

