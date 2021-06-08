Siddaramaiah demands probe into Mysuru ‘land scam’

08 June 2021 23:37 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded an independent probe into the alleged land scam in Mysuru that is said to be at the root of the public spat between IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag amidst COVID 19 pandemic and their subsequent transfers from Mysuru.

BJP legislators, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and former minister and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh have a role in the goings on and the subsequent transfers, Congress leader told presspersons here on Tuesday.

Blaming cooperation minister S T Somashekar, who is also the district in charge minister for Mysuru, for escalation of the dispute over administrative matters between two IAS officers, Mr Siddaramaiah asked who permitted the IAS officer to hold a press conference. The transfer was not the solution, he said, and demanded stern action against over the public spat and the press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

The former Chief Minister demanded that the State government to order the probe into the alleged land scam in the district to know involvement of legislators and officials in the land grabbing cases in the district.

MCC Commissioner Ms. Nag had in a press conference announced her “resignation” alleging “harrassment” by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sindhuru. Subsequently both were transferred out of hte district.