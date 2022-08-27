Siddaramaiah declines to attend function organised by ICFA due to his 'ideological' stand

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 21:06 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday refused to participate in an event organised by the India-China Friendship Association (ICFA), Karnataka, citing ideological differences.

Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed surprise at being included in the guest list of the event despite having declined the invitation.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to India Sun Weidong will also participate in the event to be held on Sunday, August 28.

"'I had declined the invitation of the India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it," tweeted Mr. Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

"I declined to participate as my party's and my position are against the agenda of the programme," the former Chief Minister said.

The event has been organised under India-China Friendship Association, Karnataka. It includes a seminar on Taiwan and a Chinese photographic exhibition. Sources said now the seminar has been canceled.

Apart from Mr. Siddaramaiah, the former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Rajya Sabha member L. Hanumanthaiah, and the former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, who is president of the ICFA National, are named as speakers of the event.

The event, to be held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, would be presided over by K. Srinivas Gowda, MLA, former Minister who is also president of the ICFA in Karnataka.

