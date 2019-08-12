Siddaramaiah: Declare floods a ‘national calamity’

Urging the Centre to declare the flood situation in Karnataka as a ‘national calamity’, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Union government should immediately release ₹5,000 crore to take up relief works even as he urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to expand his Cabinet immediately to help him in post-flood management.

“The State has never witnessed floods of this magnitude. As much as 50% of the State is under water and an estimated ₹1 lakh crore worth of public and private property have been damaged,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons on Sunday. However, he said the Centre is still blind about the floods despite being aware of the magnitude of the damage.

On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the State and undertake an aerial survey. “The Centre should immediately release ₹5,000 crore to undertake relief work. Whatever has been released till now is not at all sufficient. We (State) are not beggars to ask the Centre for compensation and the Centre is not doing us any charity.”

Stepping up pressure on the BJP government both at the State and centre, the former Chief Minister said,

‘Meagre flood relief’

“What Karnataka has received from the Centre towards flood relief is meagre when compared to the compensation that has been announced to the other States. A step- motherly attitude towards Karnataka is not right, especially when the State is going through a crisis.”

He also sought an apology from the Chief Minister for the police lathi-charge on flood victims when they had tried to meet him.