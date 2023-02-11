Siddaramaiah dares Bommai to order judicial probe into corruption

February 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday challenged the BJP government in the State to order a judicial inquiry into the alleged corruption that took place during the BJP rule and five years of his [Siddaramaiah’s] tenure.

“Let Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai order a judicial inquiry monitored by a High Court judge,” he said. Addressing a gathering during the second phase of Praja Dhwani Yatra in Kalaburagi city, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that out of 165 promises made by Congress in the 2013 elections, 158 were implemented and in addition 30 new welfare schemes were launched, but the BJP could not fulfill 50 out of its 600 promises made to people in the 2018 elections.

Accusing the BJP-led government of spreading lies, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the recent speech by the Governor had no details. The Governor mentioned that around 4.93 lakh houses were constructed under the BJP rule in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said and added that the BJP government had not constructed a single house for the poor during its regime.

Lauding Congress leader and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister the late N. Dharam Singh for their persistent efforts to get special status to Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the BJP leaders can never claim credit for the amendment, in fact the BJP-led Union government had refused to implement article 371(J), the then Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani had outright rejected the demand of the constitutional amendment to remove the backwardness of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Sidaramaiah alleged that in 2019, the BJP did not form the government with the people’s mandate, the party did not have the majority, but it was made possible through ‘Operation Lotus’, and the saffron party won 104 Assembly seats indulging in horse trading offering ₹15-20 crore to each MLA of different parties, he claimed.

“In 2013, we came to power with the people’s mandate and completed full term. After the former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, it was me [Siddamaraiah] who had completed a full term as Chief Minister. No Chief Minister from the BJP could manage to complete the full term in Karnataka’s political history,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddramaiah said that the BJP government merely changed the name to Kalyana Karnataka region, but failed to make the region ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ in real sense.

The leader exuded confidence of winning all the 41 seats in Kalyana Karnataka region and said that the party will come to power again in Karnataka.

Congress leaders Eshwar Khandre, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Kaneez Fatima and Allamprabhu Patil spoke on the occasion. Party leaders M.B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, and Sharanprakash Patil were also present.