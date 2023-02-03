Siddaramaiah criticises ruling BJP governments at Centre and in State

February 03, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the ruling BJP governments at the Centre and in the State and said that the saffron party is trying to kill democracy through its fascist forces.

“Corruption is the new definition of democracy under the BJP rule. The Bommai-led government is like ‘Alibaba aur Chalis Chor’ and people have decided to uproot the BJP in the State,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was addressing a public meeting during the launch of the second phase of Praja Dhwani Yatra at Basavakalyan town in Bidar district on Friday.

Terming the BJP-led State government as a den of corruption, he accused the Chief Minister of presiding over a corrupt government. “Contractors are being forced to pay 40% commission for releasing bills and there is huge corruption involved in appointments, postings and transfers,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government has merely changed the name of the region to Kalyana Karnataka but it has failed to make the region Kalyana Karnataka in the real sense of the term. He said that the BJP government has failed to address the unemployment issue and also failed to fill vacant posts in various departments.

“If the Congress comes to power in 2023, we will establish Anubhav Mantap Development Board at Basavakalyan,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Humnabad MLA Rajshekar Patil dared Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba to win at least one out of the six Assembly segments in the district in the coming Assembly elections.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre also spoke.