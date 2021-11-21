Siddaramaiah criticises Janaswaraj, urges the Karnataka government to asses crop damage

Bengaluru:

21 November 2021 13:18 IST

"Your honeymoon period is over. Stop this drama and chase away your ministers to rain affected districts”

Criticising the Ministers and BJP leaders for undertaking Janaswaraj yatra when farmers and labourers were in distress due to untimely rains, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on November 21 urged the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ministers to respond to the people's plight immediately.

"The State Government is behaving like taking tourist talkies through Janswaraj. More than 20 persons have lost life and crops in over 10,000 hectares have been damaged while homes have collapsed," he said in a statement released on November 21. "Instead of coming to the rescue of these people, the Government is enacting a drama in the name of Janaswaraj."

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: "Your (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) honeymoon period is over. Stop this drama and chase away your ministers to rain affected districts. Ask them to provide relief to those in distress." He pointed out coconut, paddy, vegetables, ragi, banana and jowar have been affected. "Ministers are in Janaswaraj Yatra, officials are cozily sitting at home and people have become homeless. Is there a government?"

He urged the Ministers to take a team of officials to assess crop damage and announce compensation. He also urged the State Government to urge the Union Government to compensate the state for damages.