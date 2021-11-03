Karnataka

Siddaramaiah criticised for remarks on Dalits

BJP activists staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

BJP activists in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar staged a demonstration on Wednesday condemning former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks on Dalits.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had reportedly stated that many Dalits had joined the BJP for a livelihood and this drew rebuke from within the BJP and members of the Dalit community.

In Mysuru the BJP leaders including members of the party’s SC Morcha staged a demonstration and sought Mr. Siddaramaiah’s apology. They questioned whether he shifted from JD(S) to Congress for a livelihood and said that his remarks were an affront on the dignity of the community.

In Chamarajanagar activists burnt a poster of the former Chief Minister and said he would have been in political oblivion were it not for the hard work of the Dalits which saw him register a win in the Chamundeshwari byelections in 2006, by a wafer-thin majority.


