Siddaramaiah continues tirade against BSY

Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dubbed him the “most incompetent CM” of Karnataka.
Speaking to presspersons at Aiwan-a-Shahi,Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Yediyurappa could not make a decision without consulting with the Centre. The Central leadership had not given free rein to Mr. Yediyurappa to induct a single legislature of his choice into the Cabinet, he said.
With the induction of 17 Ministers, the cabinet is imbalanced. Mr. Yediyurappa has neglected 13 districts and now he is facing discontent over Cabinet expansion, he added.
To a query over appointment to the post of KPCC president, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there were no differences with the president’s appointment, the appointment to the post was upto the High Command and it was delayed due to the Delhi Assembly polls.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.