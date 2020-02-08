Siddaramaiah continues tirade against BSY

Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dubbed him the “most incompetent CM” of Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at Aiwan-a-Shahi,Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Yediyurappa could not make a decision without consulting with the Centre. The Central leadership had not given free rein to Mr. Yediyurappa to induct a single legislature of his choice into the Cabinet, he said.

With the induction of 17 Ministers, the cabinet is imbalanced. Mr. Yediyurappa has neglected 13 districts and now he is facing discontent over Cabinet expansion, he added.

To a query over appointment to the post of KPCC president, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there were no differences with the president’s appointment, the appointment to the post was upto the High Command and it was delayed due to the Delhi Assembly polls.