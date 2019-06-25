Siddaramaiah conducts review of Cong. performance

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with leaders of the Congress in Varuna Assembly segment, represented by his son Yathindra, to review the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Varuna segment is part of the Chamarajanagar LS seat from where the two-time MP, R. Dhruvanarayan of the Congress, lost to the BJP’s V. Srinivas Prasad, incidentally Mr. Siddaramaiah’s critic, by about 1,817 votes.

The meeting at a hotel in Mysuru on Sunday and Monday was meant to be a post-mortem of the elections.

“It was a closed-door meeting. Only block-level leaders of the party were present. Even the former MP was not present,” a Congress leader said.

The meeting to review the party’s performance in Varuna assumes significance in view of the poor lead given to the Congress candidate in the constituency, which is considered to be a party stronghold that had earlier elected Mr. Siddaramaiah to the Assembly.

While Mr. Dhruvanarayan polled 79,404 votes in Varuna assembly segment, Mr. Prasad had managed to secure 70,402 votes. That Mr. Prasad, who loses no opportunity to criticise Mr. Siddaramaiah, managed to poll so many votes in the segment had the Congress leaders carrying out a detailed study of the polling patterns.

The Congress had pinned high hopes on the party securing a wide margin of votes from Varuna. But their plans were foiled after Mr. Prasad polled more than 70,000 votes.

Apart from Varuna, the Congress also managed to secure a lead over the BJP in H.D. Kote, Hanur, T. Narsipur, and Kollegal assembly segments. However, the lead margin in H.D. Kote and Kollegal was very small.

The BJP, however, led in Nanjangud and Gundlupet, both represented by the party in the Assembly, as well as Chamarajanagar, which is incidentally represented by the Congress.