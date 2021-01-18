Siddaramaiah condemns ‘stupid comments’ of Uddhav Thackeray on Belagavi

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday strongly condemned “stupid comments” made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the border issue and said “Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue”.
“Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don’t try to politicise the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don’t forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister”, Mr Siddaramaiah said.
The Congress is a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra.
Mr Thackeray on Sunday said that his government was committed towards incorporating into those areas of Karnataka where the Marathi-speaking populace were in the majority.
In three tweets, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah said “we will never compromise on matters related to land-water-language of Karnataka. Protecting our State is our responsibility. @CMOKarnataka should officially give a befitting response to the stupid comments made by Uddhav Thackeray”.
“I strongly condemn the statement made by @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray about our Belagavi. Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Don’t try to instigate us bringing up the issue which is already resolved”, Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted.
