GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah condemns Ravneet Singh Bittu’s ‘terrorist’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Published - September 18, 2024 09:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly calling Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist of the country” and alleged that the BJP is plotting against the Congress leader who comes from a family with a legacy of sacrifice and martyrdom. Mr. Bittu’s jibe came in response to Mr. Gandhi’s remarks on Sikhs during his U.S. visit.

At a press conference here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Mr. Gandhi is not someone who will be scared by such threats.” He alleged that there was a conspiracy by the BJP to intimidate and provoke their workers through these threats.

“A Shiv Sena MLA (Eknath Shinde faction), Sanjay Gaikwad, has called for cutting off Mr. Gandhi’s tongue and has offered a reward of ₹11 lakh for it. This is also a murder threat,” the Chief Minister said and demanded that a criminal case be filed against Mr. Gaikwad.

Mr. Gaikwad also threatened to bury Congress workers who protested against the BJP. Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded that criminal cases be filed and all those who issued threats to Mr. Gandhi arrested.

Demand for SIT

Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was a demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case against BJP MLA Munirathna for making offensive remarks against women, Dalits, and the Vokkaliga community. He said the government had already taken legal action against Mr. Munirathna and the probe was on.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.