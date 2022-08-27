Siddaramaiah condemns Azad’s exit from Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has termed “unfortunate” the resignation of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress and condemned his decision to quit after five decades.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said “some hidden hands” were behind the resignation of Mr. Azad from the party.

In a press release, the former Chief Minister said, “The Congress is going through difficult times due to the setback in the recent elections. More than this, it is the entire country which is facing difficulty due to an autocratic government. Democracy is under threat in our country. All the pillars of our constitution are collapsing.” The experience and organisational ability of Mr. Azad were more important for both the party and the country during this crisis, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.