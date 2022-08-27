Siddaramaiah condemns Azad’s exit from Congress

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has termed “unfortunate” the resignation of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress and condemned his decision to quit after five decades.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said “some hidden hands” were behind the resignation of Mr. Azad from the party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a press release, the former Chief Minister said, “The Congress is going through difficult times due to the setback in the recent elections. More than this, it is the entire country which is facing difficulty due to an autocratic government. Democracy is under threat in our country. All the pillars of our constitution are collapsing.” The experience and organisational ability of Mr. Azad were more important for both the party and the country during this crisis, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app