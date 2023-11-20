Siddaramaiah completes six months in office, showcases milestones

November 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Congress government completed six months on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to showcase his government’s achievements on social media and also maintained that decisive steps had been taken to reduce corruption besides initiating thorough investigation into various cases.

His reference to fighting corruption is being seen as a response to the attack by the Opposition, which has accused the dispensation of indulging in corruption.

Stating that “Central to our governance is our unwavering stand against corruption”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “We have taken decisive steps to reduce corruption and initiated thorough investigation in various cases. This commitment to transparency and accountability is reshaping the government’s relationship with its people, fostering trust and confidence”.

The Chief Minister said: “Our governance model, the New Karnataka Model, is a testament to this commitment. It is a model that intertwines the welfare of people with holistic development”.

He further said: “We have introduced pioneering guarantee schemes that have directly impacted lives. The Shakthi scheme, providing free bus travel for women, is not just a travel subsidy; it’s an investment in women’s empowerment and mobility”.

Similarly, the Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya schemes have lightened the financial burden of countless households, ensuring that basic needs like electricity and food are not a luxury but a right, the Chief Minister said in a release to the media.

Moreover, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has been a groundbreaking step in supporting women who head BPL families, ensuring they have the financial resources to lead their families with dignity, he said.

The Chief Minister said: “The Yuva Nidhi scheme, offering unemployment allowances, is a safety net for our youth, sustaining their dreams and ambitions during challenging times”.

As the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he said: “It brings me immense pride to mark the completion of six months of our government’s tenure. In this short span, we have been steadfast in our commitment to empower the people of Karnataka and craft a sustainable and progressive future for our State”.

“As we step into the future, our focus remains steadfast on creating a Karnataka that is inclusive, progressive, and a beacon of development. We are committed to building a state that not only meets the immediate needs of its people but also lays the foundation for a prosperous future”.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of Karnataka for their unwavering faith in the government’s vision and promised to continue working tirelessly to make Karnataka a model State in India.