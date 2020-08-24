Siddaramaiah comes out in support of Sonia Gandhi

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to continue in the post or convince her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to head the top post.

Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted “I am convinced that Gandhi family can lead the party to success.” In a letter to Ms. Gandhi on Monday, he said: “I humbly request you to continue as president of AICC, and if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position”.

‘Rejuvenate the party’

“I am confident that Shri@RahulGandhi, under the guidance of Smt. Sonia Gandhi & other senior leaders, will successfully lead the Indian National Congress party. Even our party workers feel the same,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted. “We strongly feel Shri@Rahul Gandhi should take charge as AICC president in the interest of our country. His leadership will rejuvenate Congress, energise party workers & reassure the people of our country,” he tweeted.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar too favoured the continuation of Ms. Gandhi as president of the party.