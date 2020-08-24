Siddaramaiah comes out in support of Sonia Gandhi

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to continue in the post or convince her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to head the top post.
Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted “I am convinced that Gandhi family can lead the party to success.” In a letter to Ms. Gandhi on Monday, he said: “I humbly request you to continue as president of AICC, and if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position”.
‘Rejuvenate the party’
“I am confident that Shri@RahulGandhi, under the guidance of Smt. Sonia Gandhi & other senior leaders, will successfully lead the Indian National Congress party. Even our party workers feel the same,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted. “We strongly feel Shri@Rahul Gandhi should take charge as AICC president in the interest of our country. His leadership will rejuvenate Congress, energise party workers & reassure the people of our country,” he tweeted.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar too favoured the continuation of Ms. Gandhi as president of the party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath