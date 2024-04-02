ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah clears air over his statement on continuation as CM

April 02, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhusekhara Bharati Swami during his visit to Shankara Math, in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after he apparently linked his continuation as Chief Minister to the Congress party’s performance in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to clear the speculations over a leadership change by claiming that he meant to state that his presence at the helm was necessary to continue the guarantee programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he made the statement to caution the people that BJP will discontinue the programmes if it comes power.

As the voters of Varuna Assembly constituency, which is also part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, had given him a lead of about 48,000 votes over V. Somanna of the BJP in the last Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had sought a lead of 60,000 votes from the constituency to the Congress candidate Sunil Bose.

ADVERTISEMENT

When his attention was drawn to the demand from people of Varuna for him to contest elections again, Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that he has decided against contesting anymore elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that he was already 77, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he will be 81-82 years by the time four more years of the remaining term ends. By then, neither will his health permit him nor will he be able to work with as much enthusiasm, he said. He also recalled that he had started his political career as a taluk board member in 1978 and would be completing 50 years in politics when the present term ended.

No hike in property tax

Mr. Siddaramaiah also clarified that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was not increasing property tax as reported in a section of the media in Mysuru.

He said the MCC Commissioner had clarified to him that no such statement had been issued with regard to property tax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US