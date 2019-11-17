‘Siddaramaiah cheated me by not repaying loan’

The run-up to the byelections appears to be witnessing personal attacks too by political leaders.
The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hoskote Assembly constituency N. Nagaraju (MTB), on Sunday, accused Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of cheating him by not paying back the loan taken from him for meeting election expenses.
Mr. Nagaraju made these allegations while launching a counter attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah who had accused him of cheating the Congress by switching over to the BJP.
Mr. Nagaraju, who had won on Congress ticket from Hoskote segment and was made Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, defected to the BJP to become its candidate in the byelections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor