‘Siddaramaiah cheated me by not repaying loan’

The run-up to the byelections appears to be witnessing personal attacks too by political leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hoskote Assembly constituency N. Nagaraju (MTB), on Sunday, accused Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of cheating him by not paying back the loan taken from him for meeting election expenses.

Mr. Nagaraju made these allegations while launching a counter attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah who had accused him of cheating the Congress by switching over to the BJP.

Mr. Nagaraju, who had won on Congress ticket from Hoskote segment and was made Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, defected to the BJP to become its candidate in the byelections.