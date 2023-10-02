Siddaramaiah cautions people to be wary of ‘Godse worshipers’

October 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over some people now openly endorsing Nathuram Godse, who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight, and cautioned citizens to be wary of such individuals.

Speaking at an award ceremony held by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Gandhiji, perhaps the only man in the world who showed the world that freedom can be achieved through non-violence, was brutally shot by Godse. It is unfortunate that in independent India, there are now people who worship him. We should be wary of such people.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah after recalling Gandhi’s apartheid journey in South Africa and freedom struggle in India said he believed that a nation can only be developed if women are empowered. This thought of Gandhi inspired the Congress government to launch the Shakti and Gruha Lakshmi schemes, he said.

The Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award was given to Garaga Kshetriya Seva Sangha, the authorised weavers of the national flag.

