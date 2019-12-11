Siddaramaiah cancels Delhi trip after undergoing angioplasty

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underwent an angioplasty procedure on Wednesday for a blocked artery. This rules out his participation in the Bharat Bachao rally being organised by the party in New Delhi on December 14.

Most other Congress MLAs and top leaders will leave Bengaluru on Thursday to participate in the rally. They are also expected to seek an appointment with the high command to discuss the prevailing political situation in Karnataka, after the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah from the post of Congress Legislature Party leader and Dinesh Gundu Rao from the post of KPCC president.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, 72, was rushed to a private hospital in Malleswaram early on Wednesday morning after he complained of discomfort in the chest. He had undergone an angioplasty in 2000 too. His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who represents Varuna in the Legislative Assembly, told The Hindu that Mr. Siddaramaiah had been having chest discomfort ever since he returned to Bengaluru after campaigning for the bypolls.

“He complained of discomfort while exercising on the treadmill on December 8. He experienced the same discomfort again on Tuesday after which his cardiologist suggested he should be investigated. Following tests on Wednesday morning, he was advised an angioplasty immediately,” Dr. Yathindra said. He is likely to be discharged on Thursday, he said.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said: “We will meet the high command and discuss the prevailing situation in Karnataka following the resignations of our CLP leader and KPCC president. We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes.”