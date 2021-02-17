Karnataka

Siddaramaiah calls on Rahul Gandhi

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called on former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and discussed various political issues related to Karnataka.

During the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah is said to have discussed a Statewide tour he has proposed to undertake along with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar after the State Budget session next month.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also reportedly discussed the names of candidates to be fielded by the party in the byelections to two Assembly constituencies and the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leaders B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Arshad Rizwan, Prakash Rathod, H.M. Revanna, and Ashok Pattan accompanied him. The leaders also met AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted

