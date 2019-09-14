Karnataka

Siddaramaiah calls on party central leaders

more-in

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called on central leaders of the Congress A.K. Antony and Ahmed Patel and discussed political development in the State.

Later, he tweeted: “Met senior Congress leader A.K. Antony in New Delhi today and discussed a lot [of] things about the ongoing political uncertainty in the country created by the @BJP4India.”

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday attended a meeting chaired by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions about Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
politics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 7:32:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/siddaramaiah-calls-on-party-central-leaders/article29411929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY