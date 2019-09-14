Siddaramaiah calls on party central leaders

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called on central leaders of the Congress A.K. Antony and Ahmed Patel and discussed political development in the State.

Later, he tweeted: “Met senior Congress leader A.K. Antony in New Delhi today and discussed a lot [of] things about the ongoing political uncertainty in the country created by the @BJP4India.”

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday attended a meeting chaired by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions about Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations.