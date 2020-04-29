Siddaramaiah calls meeting of Opposition party leaders on Thursday

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of leaders of the Opposition parties and leaders of farmers’ organisations on Thursday to discuss the problems being faced by farmers and daily wagers during the lockdown.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has written to leaders of JD(S), CPI(M), CPI, JD(U), and major farmers’ organisations and invited them to attend the meeting at the Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m. to collect information on the State government’s response towards problems being faced by farmers and daily wagers.

Besides loss of produce owing to the lockdown, farmers have also been suffering crop loss following unseasonable rain in different districts in the last few days. The Congress has received complaints regarding disruptions in the supply of inputs required by farmers for preparing fields for the coming kharif season, sources in the party said.

The former Chief Minister has decided to seek suggestions from Opposition leaders on all issues to put pressure on the government on providing relief to farmers and unorganised sector workers for crop loss and job loss, respectively, sources said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah met leaders from different communities and obtained information about difficulties being faced by people in the movement of goods, and other business activities.

The Congress had already submitted a memorandum to the government urging it to provide monetary relief to unorganised workers in the State.