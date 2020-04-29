Siddaramaiah calls meeting of Opposition parties’ leaders

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of leaders of Opposition parties and leaders of farmers’ organisations on Thursday (April 30) to discuss the problems faced by farmers and daily wagers during the lockdown.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has written to leaders of the JD(S), CPI(M), CPI, JD(U) and major farmers’ organisations and invited them to attend the meeting at the committee room of the Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m. to collect information on the State government’s response towards problems faced by farmers and daily wagers.

Beside loss of produce owing to lockdown, the farmers have also been suffering crop loss following unseasonal rains in different districts in the last few days. Moreover, the Congress has received complaints regarding disruptions in the supply of inputs required by farmers for preparing fields for the coming kharif season, sources in the party said.

The former Chief Minister has decided to seek suggestions from Opposition leaders on all issues to put pressure on the government on providing relief to farmers and unorganise sector workers for the crop loss and job loss, sources said.

On Tuesday, Mr .Siddaramaiah met leaders from different communities and obtained information about difficulties faced by people in the movement of goods, and other business activities.

The Congress had already submitted a memorandum to the government urging it to provide relief amount to unorganised workers in the State.