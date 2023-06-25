Siddaramaiah calls for a freedom struggle-like movement to dethrone BJP

June 25, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that there is a necessity of a non-BJP government in India to take the country on the path of development, uplift the poor and curb corruption, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said everyone should involve in another struggle like the Independence struggle to remove the BJP from power.

“Congress workers should work to ensure the party wins in the next Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra Assembly elections. Congress workers should take oath to protect the Constitution and should be ready for all kinds of struggle to protect it. The change of Constitution should not be allowed. Only if the Constitution survives that we can live unitedly,” the Chief Minister told a gathering at a public function to felicitate him at Sangli in Maharashtra.

“Corruption is synonymous of BJP. The contractors’ association in Karnataka called the BJP government a 40% corruption government. It never works for the poor,” he said.

The BJP, he said, had always opposed the Constitution, and currently minorities, farmers and the poor are living in an atmosphere of fear. “Savarkar and Golwalkar had opposed the Constitution then. Sangha parivar is doing it now,” he said.

The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, is waning. “BJP leaders, including Mr. Modi and others, visited Karnataka to defeat Congress. The loss for BJP shows that Mr. Modi’s popularity is waning. The BJP’s calculation that despite its anti-people and corrupt government it can win the elections being dependent on Mr. Modi turned out to be a failure.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “In my 40 years of political life, I had not seen a Prime Minister who told lies. He promised to bring back black money from abroad and distribute ₹15 lakh to everyone. His statement is a lie. He promised to create 18 crore jobs in 9 years. Instead, youth are losing employment. He said good days would come. Today price of petrol, diesel, LPG, construction materials and food products have increased. He said he would not indulge in corruption nor would he allow it. However, the 40% commission government continued in Karnataka.”

Centre indulging in politics of hate: CM

Reiterating that the Centre was indulging in politics of hate to provide rice to Karnataka that wants to provide an additional 5 kg free rice to the poor, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Centre has refused rice despite having enough stock. “It is pursuing politics of hate. Rice is not being given even though appeal was made to Union Food Minister. This shows that the BJP is against poor.” He said that during the erstwhile Congress regime, 7 kg rice was given to poor, which had to be enhanced to 10 kg under Anna Bhagya now.