Siddaramaiah calls BSY ‘weakest CM’ over delay in securing relief

Criticizing the BJP government in the State for not making enough of an effort to secure Central assistance for flood-hit Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday described B.S. Yeddiyurappa as the ‘weakest Chief Minister’ the State had ever had.

Speaking to reporters in Kollegal, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the CM should have gone to Delhi with BJP MPs and Ministers from the State by now and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds to tackle the flood situation. “Instead, they are sitting in Bengaluru claiming it (funds) will come,” he said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had written to the Centre seeking permission for party leaders to visit and meet the PM. But, it was not given.

As the CM of the State, Mr Yeddiyurappa was duty-bound to pressurise the Centre for financial aid for the victims. “If I was CM, I would have taken an all-party delegation to the PM and pressurised on him,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and added that he had taken such delegations twice to tackle drought during his tenure.

When referred to the BJP leaders’ argument that the post of Leader of the Opposition was still vacant, he said the excuse was untenable as an all-party delegation could comprise the KPCC president, Congress Legislature Party leader, and JD(S) State president among others.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP for claiming that ‘sweet news’ would come from the Centre shortly. “Are they offering us charity? They should explain why they were unable to provide financial assistance even 45 days after the floods hit the State,” he said.

He criticised reporters for parroting the BJP leaders’ statement on ‘sweet news’ instead of criticizing the government for its failure to provide assistance even 45 days after the floods.