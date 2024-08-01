Siddaramaiah calls apex court ruling on internal quota for SC/ST ‘historic’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called the Supreme Court’s ruling on internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as “historic” and said that a major obstacle in the implementation of internal reservation had been removed following the verdict.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the authority of the State governments to identify and provide internal reservations for the most backward classes among the Scheduled Castes is a historic one. I wholeheartedly welcome this judgment.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that States are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, that form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and economically more backward. The issue of internal reservation has been a contentious one in Karnataka, with the Left and Right sections of Scheduled Castes divided on the issue.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “With the Supreme Court’s verdict, a major obstacle in the implementation of internal reservation has been removed. We will consult with Scheduled Caste leaders and legal experts regarding the contentious aspects of the verdict, including the issue of the creamy layer, and take appropriate action.”

He further said the Congress was committed to providing internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes. “Our government is committed to implementing the report of the committee chaired by Justice A.J. Sadashiva, which was set up by the Congress, as promised in our last Assembly election manifesto,” he said.

He also referred to the previous BJP government, before the Assembly election, “hurriedly” making a decision on internal reservation and sending it to the Central government. “Despite the Usha Mehra Committee, set up by the Central government, clearly stating that internal reservations within the Scheduled Castes could be implemented through a constitutional amendment, the Central government has so far failed to take any decision and has pushed it aside,” he said.

“In the light of the current Supreme Court decision, the State government will thoroughly study the recommendations of the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Committee. If necessary, considering recent developments, a clear decision regarding internal reservation will be taken through consultation and negotiation,” he said.