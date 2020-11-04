Siddaramaiah, BSY spar over leadership change

Mysuru/Mangaluru

04 November 2020 23:19 IST

The eve of the BJP State core committee meeting saw Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah sparring over rumours of a possible change of leadership in Karnataka.

Speaking in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP leadership will effect a change of guard after the bypolls by removing Mr. Yediyurappa from the post of Chief Minister. He said he had heard about it from Delhi and was “confident” of such a change and it had taken a “concrete shape”. The corruption charges raised by him were among the reasons for it, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa launched a counter attack on this and said: “If at all there is any talk of leadership change, it is that of changing the Leader of the Opposition being considered by the Congress high command.” He was speaking in Mangaluru after arriving for the core committee meeting. The real colours would be exposed after announcement of the bypoll results, the Chief Minister said. “When we win by a huge margin, will our strength increase or reduce?” he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik reiterated that the Chief Minister will complete his term and there was no move in the party to change his leadership till the end of tenure of the present Assembly.