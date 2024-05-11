GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Siddaramaiah, BSY among other dignitaries at Srinivas Prasad’s condolence meet

Published - May 11, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and other dignitaries offering floral tributes to former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad at a condolence meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and other dignitaries offering floral tributes to former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad at a condolence meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the condolence meeting of Sreenivas Prasad, BJP leader and MP, in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the condolence meeting of Sreenivas Prasad, BJP leader and MP, in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa were among the host of dignitaries, who paid rich tributes to the former Minister Srinivas Prasad at a condolence meeting organised in his memory in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Yediyurappa shared the dais at the “Swabhimaanige Saavirada Nudinamana” condolence programme organised at the B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust premises on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and a host of other leaders participated in the programme that was also attended by Mr. Prasad’s family members including his wife Bhagyalakshmi. Thimmaiah, MLC, Srivatsa, MLA, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, and former Chairperson of Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.