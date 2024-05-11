Siddaramaiah, BSY among other dignitaries at Srinivas Prasad’s condolence meet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa were among the host of dignitaries, who paid rich tributes to the former Minister Srinivas Prasad at a condolence meeting organised in his memory in Mysuru on Saturday, May 11.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Yediyurappa shared the dais at the “Swabhimaanige Saavirada Nudinamana” condolence programme organised at the B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust premises on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and a host of other leaders participated in the programme that was also attended by Mr. Prasad’s family members including his wife Bhagyalakshmi. Thimmaiah, MLC, Srivatsa, MLA, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, and former Chairperson of Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath were also present on the occasion.