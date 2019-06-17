Siddaramaiah briefs top brass on functioning of government

After last week’s Cabinet expansion and the alleged controversy over selling 3,667 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari district, the Congress high command on Monday summoned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the national capital to hear from him about the functioning of the coalition government.

Replying to a query by mediapersons in Delhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had suggested to the government to refer the decision on allotment of land to JSW Steel to a Cabinet sub-committee for a detailed study. The decision was referred to the Cabinet panel after several Congress leaders, including H.K. Patil, objected to the plan.

A few days ago, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed with the latter various issues faced by the coalition government.

Several Congress leaders had criticised the functioning of the government, particularly allotment of land to the steel factory, proposal to hike water tariff and student bus pass fare.

Congress sources said that Mr. Siddaramaiah also discussed appointments of chairpersons to boards and corporations with Mr. Gandhi. The party has not filled its quota of 32 heads of various boards and corporations. After the Cabinet expansion, there was a growing demand in the party to make these appointments.

It is said that the Congress top brass also called Congress Legislature Party leaders from other States to Delhi to discuss a poll strategy for the forthcoming elections to a few State Assemblies.