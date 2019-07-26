Siddaramaiah blasts those pointing the finger at him

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday lashed out at critics who have pointed the finger at him alleging that he had a role in a group of MLAs resigning and destabilising the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

On Twitter, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Some media houses are reporting that a few rebel MLAs have claimed that I instigated them to resign and destabilise our govt. This is nothing but a false allegation with mala fide intention. I will give them a befitting reply if they repeat the same in front of me.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the rebels were trying to “shift the blame on me but the facts will surface once the dust settles”. He said, “The rebel MLAs are trying to shift the blame on me after widespread public backlash against them for betraying and back-stabbing both the electorate and the party. Everything will be clear when the dust settles but by then, they would have bitten the dust.”

In another tweet he said that there were “numerous baseless allegations” on him when he was the Chief Minister.

“This is not the first and will not be the last but I have digested this venom to serve people with good intent. Time will answer everything!! Satyameva Jayathe!!” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.