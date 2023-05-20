ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah blames Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman for denial of special grant of ₹5,495 cr. under 15th FC to State

May 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the State suffering a loss, as its legitimate special grant of ₹5,495 crore mentioned in the interim report of the 15 th finance commission, was denied to it.

Leaders made no effort

Soon after the first Cabinet meeting of the Congress government, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the previous BJP governments led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai did not make efforts for the State to recover its due.

The Chief Minister said in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission, it was recommended that Karnataka would get a special grant of ₹5,495 crore, which the government in the State did not take up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Removed from final report

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected from Karnataka to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, removed the special grant from the final report, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed. “Because of Narendra Modi, Karnataka suffered a loss of money which is not a small amount,” the Chief Minister alleged. “As many as 25 MPs including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi did not ask the Centre,” he said.

The State contributed ₹4 crore to the Central taxes but received its share of only ₹50,000 per year, he said. The State should get a share of at least ₹ 1 lakh crore in the Central pool of taxes, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US