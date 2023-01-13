ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah being made scapegoat by advising him to contest from Kolar, says Kumaraswamy

January 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) H.D. Kumaraswamy participating in the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra in Kalaburagi city on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being made a scapegoat by getting him to contest from Kolar Assembly constituency, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a press conference during the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra at Kadani village of Kalaburagi district on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the party workers who had guided him to contest from Kolar seat had chosen to make Mr. Siddaramaiah as a sacrificial goat.

“Kolar is not a safe seat for Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest. I travelled around Kolar constituency and realised the sentiments of the people. It would be tough for Congress leaders to get votes there,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reacting to BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visits to State had created fear among the Congress and the JD(S), “The Modi government has given nothing significant to Karnataka. It is BJP’s illusion that the JD(S) is scared by Mr. Modi,” he said. He criticised the BJP for not using a portrait of Swami Vivekananda and paying tributes to him during his birthday celebration at Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was taken in an open vehicle during the yatra from Jagat circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk. Later, he also took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office protesting against the State government for not announcing compensation and neglecting the farmers whose red gram crop was destroyed by wilt disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US