Siddaramaiah being made scapegoat by advising him to contest from Kolar, says Kumaraswamy

January 13, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being made a scapegoat by getting him to contest from Kolar Assembly constituency, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a press conference during the Pancharatna Ratha Yatra at Kadani village of Kalaburagi district on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the party workers who had guided him to contest from Kolar seat had chosen to make Mr. Siddaramaiah as a sacrificial goat.

“Kolar is not a safe seat for Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest. I travelled around Kolar constituency and realised the sentiments of the people. It would be tough for Congress leaders to get votes there,” he said.

Reacting to BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visits to State had created fear among the Congress and the JD(S), “The Modi government has given nothing significant to Karnataka. It is BJP’s illusion that the JD(S) is scared by Mr. Modi,” he said. He criticised the BJP for not using a portrait of Swami Vivekananda and paying tributes to him during his birthday celebration at Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was taken in an open vehicle during the yatra from Jagat circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk. Later, he also took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office protesting against the State government for not announcing compensation and neglecting the farmers whose red gram crop was destroyed by wilt disease.