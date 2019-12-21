Siddaramaiah barred from entering Mangaluru on Sunday

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has been served a notice by the Mangaluru Police Commissioner barring his entry into the Commissionerate limits till midnight on Sunday. The notice also bars anyone from helping him reach the city through any mode of transport.

The Congress leader was to visit the coastal city on Sunday to meet the families of the two people who were killed in a police firing during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests on Thursday.

Sharply criticising the police restrictions imposed on him, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was his duty as Leader of the Opposition to assess the situation and console the bereaved families. After saying that he was contemplating moving a privilege motion, he announced that he would visit Mangaluru on Monday.

In the notice, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha states that the decision was taken “in the interest of maintaining law and order and peace”. The city is under curfew till midnight on Sunday and mobile Internet access has been blocked.

“There was violence on December 19 after the protests against CAA erupted in Mangaluru. Hence, a curfew has been imposed to maintain law and order. If you enter Mangaluru, there will be law and order problems and unrest,” the Commissioner’s notice reads. Mr. Siddaramaiah will be prohibited from travelling to Mangaluru from airports, railway stations and buses in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Goa.

On Friday, a Congress delegation was barred from entering Mangaluru and detained at the airport. Mr. Siddaramaiah had cancelled his trip to Mangaluru after police permission to land a special flight was denied; the visit was subsequently scheduled for Sunday.

‘Denying my right’

“I decided to take a regular flight to Mangaluru on Sunday as I have the right to visit the city as the Opposition leader in the Assembly to study the ground situation,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters on Saturday. He accused the BJP government of suppressing his democratic right to visit the city for first-hand information on the firing.

Terming it “murder of democracy”, he said, “Let them arrest me if they want. Opposition leader is like a shadow Chief Minister. When the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister can go and the situation is favourable for them, why not for us? We are not going there to create unrest. It is the government that has totally failed in maintaining law and order.”

Demanding a judicial probe into the firing, he held that the Chief Minister and Home Minister responsible for it. “Police firing cannot happen without the permission of these two,” he said.