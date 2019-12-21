Siddaramaiah barred from entering Mangaluru city till Sunday midnight

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been served a notice by Mangaluru police barring his entry into the commissionerate limits till Sunday midnight.

The Leader of the Opposition was to visit the coastal city on Sunday to meet the families of the two people who were killed in police firing during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest on Thursday.

In the notice, Mangaluru Commissioner P.S. Harsha said that the decision had been taken “in the interest of maintaining law and order and peace.” The city is under curfew till Sunday midnight and mobile internet access has been blocked.

A Congress delegation was barred from entering Mangaluru on Saturday and detained at the airport. Mr. Siddaramaiah had cancelled his trip to Mangaluru after permission was denied to land a special flight and scheduled it for Sunday.

In a press conference on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at police action at Mangaluru against anti-CAA protesters and demanded judicial probe into the death of Naushin, 23, and Jalil Kudroli, 49, in the police firing.