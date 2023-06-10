Siddaramaiah assures reduction in prices of fertilizer and fuel when Congress comes to power at Centre

June 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Predicting a rout of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress will come to power and reduce prices of fertilizers and fuel.

Addressing a gathering at Biligere village near Suttur on the outskirts of Mysuru, as part of a thanksgiving function for Congress workers of Varuna Assembly constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the party will come to power at the Centre and bring down prices of fertilizers, domestic LPG, diesel and petrol.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came when his address on the implementation of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress was disrupted by a member of the audience seeking a reduction in the prices of fertilizers.

Responding to the demand, Mr. Siddaramaiah said a decision on reduction of fertilizer prices had to be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not him. If Mr. Modi loses in the next election, the Congress will come to power and reduce the prices of fertilizers, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP in Karnataka has been unnerved by the implementation of the guarantees given by the Congress. “They are aware that they will not win the Parliament elections,” he said while claiming that the Congress will win a minimum of 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Analysing the results of the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP has not been able to win a single seat in eight districts of the State, whereas the Congress drew a blank only in one district of Udupi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the campaign for Assembly elections in Karnataka actually began with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The yatra helped create enthusiasm among the party workers and helped draw people closer to the party ahead of the elections.

He expressed his gratitude to a host of Central leaders of the Congress including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, besides Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well as the national General Secretaries of the party viz Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal for their campaign in Karnataka.