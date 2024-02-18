ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah assures consider demand for inclusion of Narendraswamy in Cabinet in next reshuffle

February 18, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday assured to consider the demand of the people of Malavalli for inclusion of the MLA representing them P.M. Narendraswamy in the Cabinet during the next reshuffle.

Addressing a gathering at the public meeting organized in Malavalli on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a slew of developmental projects in the taluk, Mr Siddaramaiah referred to the demand and said there was no vacancy in the Cabinet at present.

However, he said Mr. Narendraswamy will get an opportunity to join the Cabinet when there is a reshuffle in future. “Though your demand is justified, it is not the time now,” he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters on his arrival in Malavalli, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was visiting Malavalli for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister for the second term.

There was no need for him to keep making repeated visits to Malavalli as it was represented by a capable MLA and leaders, he said before adding that the Minister in charge of the district Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy was also discharging his responsibilities efficiently.

