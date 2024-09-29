 Siddaramaiah asserts confidence to overcome political challenges

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he could not be intimidated by political challenges and expressed confidence to surmount them.

He was speaking after inaugurating development works at Ashokapuram in the city on Sunday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was confident in facing and overcoming any hurdles, both legally and politically, though his political opponents may try to cause trouble for a few months. “But my conscience is clear and I remain unshaken by any attempt to bring political pressure on me,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke on the government’s efforts to support local farmers while announcing 0.5 guntas of land each to 245 betel leaf farmers.

He said new gyms, community halls, and commercial complexes would be constructed in Doddagaradi and Chikkagaradi. The Chief Minister also launched a renovated a government-model primary school on the occasion.

He assured the people of Ashokapuram that the government was committed to providing the necessary funds for improving the amenities and facilities of the locality. Mr. Siddaramaiah also directed the district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa to prepare a comprehensive list of development projects that need to be undertaken in Ashokapuram and other parts of the district and reiterated that the government was ready to support them.

Touching upon the issue of social justice, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government was striving to ensure equal opportunities for all, particularly those who have been historically deprived and bereft of opportunities.

He said ₹59,000 crore had been allocated in the Karnataka Budget to implement the five guarantee schemes meant for the welfare of the socially and economically backward people of all communities. He contrasted this with the national budget, pointing out that only ₹60,000 crore is allocated for Dalit welfare from a ₹48 lakh crore budget but Karnataka has taken a more equitable approach by reserving funds based on population.

“Despite false propaganda from opposition parties, these guarantee schemes will continue uninterrupted, ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them most,” he added.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, T.S. Srivatsa,MLA, Thimmaiah, MLC, and others were present.

