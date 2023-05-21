HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah asks traffic police to withdraw zero-traffic protocol for convoy

May 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Bringing relief to motorists in Bengaluru, who already experience a harrowing time in traffic, the newly sworn in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked the Bengaluru police to withdraw the zero traffic protocol extended to his convoy.

In a tweet, he said: “I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic.”

In August 2021, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, days after being sworn in, had decided not to take zero-traffic protocol and directed the city police to implement the same.

