Siddaramaiah asks State govt. not to reopen schools for two more months

With many COVID-19 cases are being reported in the State, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advised the State government not to reopen schools for two more months.

He told Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar not to take any hasty decisions in this regard.

In his twitter handle, the Congress leader said “it is inappropriate to reopen schools for at least two more months. The Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions”.

The Centre, in its guidelines, had asked State governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, take a decision.

Mr. Suresh Kumar has placed a proposal on reopening of schools in July. But Mr. Yediyurappa has to take note of worried parents opposing this proposal, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Noting reports about students getting infected by COVID-19 after reopening of schools in countries such as Britain, France and Italy, the Congress leader said “it is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months”.

The government has sought suggestions from parents and stakeholders on the issue, with the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Meanwhile, Mr Suresh Kumar has said that the government would not take any hasty decision regarding reopening of schools.