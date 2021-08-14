Siddaramaiah asks government to clarify stand on Mekedatu project

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 00:19 IST

Following BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi’s remark that Mekedatu, the balancing reservoir project proposed in the Cauvery basin, is “to be looked at pragmatically and not emotionally”, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to clarify the government’s stance on the project, which is being opposed by Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister questioned the “double standards” adopted by the ruling BJP on the issue and said Mr. Bommai should control the “loose talk” of some of the BJP leaders in the State. The government should take the Opposition into confidence in matters related to inter-State disputes, he said, condemning Mr. Ravi’s comments.

Mr. Ravi, who is in charge of BJP affairs in Tamil Nadu, had said it was not correct to politicise the inter-State issue and added that there was no restriction on either Karnataka or Tamil Nadu using their share of the water. “I will make the same statement in Tamil Nadu too,” Mr. Ravi had said, stressing that the States should work as per court directives.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai had categorically said that the State would not compromise on implementing the proposed Mekedatu project and would go ahead with it.

Oath-taking ceremony

Mr. Siddaramaiah was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Raksha Ramaiah as president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee. Mr. Ramaiah will continue in the post till January 31, 2022. He will be succeeded by Mohammed Haris Nalapad then.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s policies and the hike in fuel prices that have impacted the livelihood of the common man. “Youngsters have lost jobs on account of demonetisation and economic slowdown. The Centre’s stepmotherly treatment towards Karnataka has led to a cut in funding under GST, the 15th Finance Commission, and Centrally sponsored schemes,” the Congress leader argued.