Siddaramaiah approves completion of 1.29 lakh houses for the poor

Published - July 03, 2024 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday approved the completion of 1.29 lakh houses being constructed for poor families by the Karnataka Slum Development Board and the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation under the ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

The government would bear the beneficiary contribution and provide financial assistance in phases to complete these houses.

Financial requirement

During a progress review meeting of the Housing Department, Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed Finance Department officials to assess the financial requirements for the different stages of the construction of 1,29,457 houses. He directed them to determine the maximum possible funding for this year and the required amount for the next year. However, he mandated that beneficiaries must contribute ₹1 lakh each.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan brought the plight of poor families to the attention of the Chief Minister, leading to the decision that the government would cover ₹4 lakh per beneficiary family’s contribution.

Karnataka / public housing

