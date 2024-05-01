Siddaramaiah appeals to people to vote for Congress candidates

May 01, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Yadgir

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to voters to defeat BJP candidates Narasimha Naik in the byelections in Surpur Assembly Constituency and Raja Amareshwar Naik in the Lok Sabha elections in the Raichur constituency.

“My only aim is to defeat Mr. Narasimha Naik (Rajugouda) in Surpur,” he said.

He was addressing an election rally organised in Devatkal village, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district, on Wednesday.

“I heard that Mr. Narasimha Naik is seeking votes in the constituency, claiming that he has support from me. It is a blatant lie. All, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Narasimha Naik, are lying. They can tell lies very easily without any difficulties. Don’t believe their lies any further, as you have already believed them for 10 years,” he said.

“I request you all, with folded hands, to defeat Narasimha Naik with a margin of 50,000 votes by electing a Congress candidate,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that “after the second phase of voting, a survey is suggesting a BJP set-back. Mr. Modi also knows this. It is difficult for the BJP to win even 200 seats. Therefore, the BJP leaders are telling lies.”